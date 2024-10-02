Mauritius: Ex-Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital Converted Into Medical Centre to Provide Specialised Healthcare Services

The former Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital has been converted into Dr Bruno Cheong Medical Centre to serve as a one-stop shop to offer a range of healthcare services namely Specialised dental services, Ayurvedic services, Internal medicine, Paediatrics, Psychiatry and Family planning and Reproductive health services.

In this context, an opening ceremony of the Dr Bruno Cheong Medical Centre was held, this morning, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin; the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; and the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mr Sanjit Kumar Nuckcheddy, at Central Flacq.

The Medical Centre will serve some 19,000 inhabitants residing at Central Flacq, Poste de Flacq, Belle-Mare, Mare La Chaux, Quatre Cocos, Camp de Masque and other surrounding regions.

In a statement, Minister Jagutpal underlined that following the inauguration of the Sir Anerood Jugnauth Hospital in Central Flacq, the former Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital will be henceforth used as a Medical Centre and will comprise the following facilities: Orthodontics and Endodontics Preconception Clinic, Antenatal Care Clinic, Occupational Therapy Unit, Harm Reduction Unit, and Autism Day Care Centre, amongst others.

He stated that in the near future, the Medical Centre will be rebranded into a Mediclinic so as to provide enhanced medical services to the public residing in the vicinity.

As for Ministers Balgobin and Maudhoo, they both reiterated Government's commitment to provide better healthcare services and make them more accessible to the population while enhancing their quality of life.