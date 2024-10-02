Southern Africa: Misa Regional Chairperson's Opening Remarks At the 2024 Spaces of Solidarity

document

We need to devise robust pushback strategies and responses in view of the rapidly shrinking civic space we have witnessed over the past few years. Stringent NGO laws have been enacted across the region, which require our collective attention and strategic responses to halt the shrinking and erosion of democratic civic space.

Dear Colleagues

Kindly allow me to kickstart my speech by riding on the protocols observed from yesterday's summit. As a journalist educator, I found yesterday's session informative and interesting. I will undoubtedly be one of the most eager participants in similar exercises in the future.

That as it may be, today, we shift our focus to the Spaces of Solidarity, an organic grouping of like-minded organisations.

This year's meeting is key because we must move beyond setting up this formidable platform by expanding and consolidating what we have built in the last three years.

I am particularly interested in the need for tangible outputs that will guide us in the next 12 months and beyond.

Without pre-empting the following discussions, let me hasten to say the time for fiddling while Rome burns has ended. In saying this, I am mindful of the rapidly shrinking civic space.

Another issue that was touched yesterday relates to Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI has enormous potential benefits for journalism despite the attendant risks.

Thus, today's discussions should also focus on how AI has the potential to be used for surveillance, invasion of privacy, and amplifying misinformation and disinformation.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have built a firm foundation for the SOS platform. It is now time for all hands on deck to lay the bricks for the wall and, ultimately, the roof.

There is a consensus that coalitions are the way to go in advocacy. The time is nigh for us to nurture and grow the SOS into a formidable outfit.

Allow me to quote what I said at the inaugural SoS meeting as we cast our eyes beyond the horizons and organise collectively towards a better society of Sothern Africa:

"...we believe we have the minds that are capable of ensuring that the processes and engagements of the Space of Solidarity will provide leadership and mobilise the people of Southern Africa in response to the threats on the expression and furtherance of the strategic objectives of peoples of the region that express freely!"

As I look across the room, I reaffirm this assertion!

Ladies and Gentlemen, without further ado, allow me to wish you fruitful discussions.

Thank You.

Golden Maunganidze

Chairperson MISA Regional