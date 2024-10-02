Uganda: Insights - Shaping Uganda's Deep Technology Ecosystem

editorial

The Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat, in collaboration with Open Start-up Tunisia and FutureLab hosted a 3-day inaugural Uganda Deep Technology Summit.

The summit focused on shaping Uganda's deep tech strategy to drive innovation and attract investment in this cutting-edge sector. In her keynote address, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, highlighted Uganda's ambitious goal of increasing its GDP from USD 55 billion to USD 550 billion by 2040 as part of the Tenfold strategy.

She emphasized that achieving this target hinges on prioritizing science, technology, and innovation, particularly through the development and commercialization of knowledge-based goods and services.

Musenero stated, "Uganda has a growing technology ecosystem, characterized by innovators developing cutting-edge solutions in fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and nanotechnology. These deep tech innovations have the potential to revolutionize industries and spur socio-economic transformation. By harnessing scientific discovery and engineering innovation, Uganda is ready to tackle challenges in healthcare, agriculture, clean energy, and beyond while promoting economic growth and societal impact."

The Deep Tech Summit served as a dynamic platform for global leaders in deep technology to share insights and trends, fostering collaboration across borders. Experts from various countries, including prominent figures from the United States, France, South Africa, and Tunisia, contributed to the dialogue, offering both global and continental perspectives on how Uganda can position itself at the forefront of deep tech innovation.

Richard Rabbat, CEO of Lighty AI (US), shared insights on building an innovative human capital team. He emphasized the importance of strategic timing and aligning talent with startup goals, especially in competitive markets like the US. Rabbat also stressed the role of academia in providing a skilled talent pipeline through internships and partnerships, which are crucial for startup success.

Reflecting on Tunisia's ecosystem growth, Alaya Bettaieb, a policy expert from Tunisia, highlighted the country's proactive approach to supporting startups by providing them with the freedom to experiment and innovate without bureaucratic constraints. He emphasized the significant role of the Tunisian Deep Tech Fund, which supports resource-intensive startups, and noted the country's rapid expansion from just 10 startups in 2013 to over 200 in 2023.

Bettaieb remarked, "Tunisia's deep tech journey has been accelerated by knowledge exchange platforms and government-backed funding, providing a model for other African nations to emulate."

Brandon Paschal of Stellenbosch University (South Africa) provided a regional perspective, sharing South Africa's framework for promoting research and development, including dedicated government funds and incubation programs. He noted the importance of attracting private investment through initiatives like Angel Networks, which are vital for scaling high-growth companies and fostering deep tech advancements.

Alberto Garcia Picazo, Founder of Hello Tomorrow (France), emphasized, "Corporate R&D strategies are key to remaining competitive in the global market." He highlighted the growing interest in collaborations between corporations and startups, fueled by government policies that encourage R&D investment, and stressed the importance of integrating innovative solutions to drive transformation in business operations.

Rwanda, represented by Alex Ntale from the ICT Chamber, showcased its progress in deep tech, notably through the Rwanda Space Agency's lunar mission ground station and the forthcoming Kigali Innovation City.

These initiatives are part of the country's broader focus on emerging technologies, with significant investments from corporations and telecom giants like MTN, creating opportunities for tech solutions. Rwanda's commitment to developing a robust ecosystem where startups can thrive is further strengthened by partnerships with universities aimed at cultivating the right talent to drive innovation.

While Uganda has made significant strides in software development and ICT, which continue to be critical pillars of innovation, there remains much work to be done in actualizing key aspects of deep technology. This field represents the intersection of scientific discovery and industrial application, holding the potential to drive breakthroughs in areas from biotech to robotics and advanced materials.

According to Arthur Mukembo, Lead of FutureLab, the discussions today, along with the upcoming unveiling of the DeepTech Incubation Centre in Namanve, are part of Uganda's broader Industry 4.0+ initiative, which integrates physical, digital, and biological technologies. By embedding deep tech innovation into this framework, Uganda can position itself to embrace the opportunities presented by deep technology and lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In summary, the success of deep technology initiatives relies on a synergy between talent and policy development, funding, and supportive infrastructure.

For Uganda, the continued growth of deep tech will require not only sustained investment but also a forward-thinking approach that embraces collaboration, partnerships, and a global exchange of knowledge. By fostering such an environment, nations can secure their place at the forefront of the technological revolution.