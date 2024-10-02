Southern Africa: Zim Observes International Deaf Day

1 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Mutsawashe Mashandure -Herald Correspondent — Zimbabwe yesterday joined the rest of the world in observing the International Deaf Day, with local organisations highlighting the critical need to bridge communication barriers.

The Zimbabwe National Association of the Deaf and the Welfare Trust of Zimbabwe emphasised this year's theme: "Sign up for sign language rights."

Mrs Gamuchirai Zungu, from Zimbabwe National Association of the Deaf, highlighted the need for sign language to be considered a mandatory subject in schools, particularly as one of the first five subjects.

"Today, it was important to conduct an awareness campaign to help people understand that we are all the same and that everyone can do what others can do.

"I believe that if everyone could communicate using this language such as in hospitals, churches, and schools we could bridge the language barrier," she said.

The Welfare Trust of Zimbabwe secretary general Mr Allen Marimira emphasised the importance of educating everyone about sign language.

"We discovered that we are often left out due to language barriers. If everyone learns basic sign language, we can bridge this gap and ensure that everyone is included. Today, we are educating both deaf and hearing individuals," he said.

"Additionally, we are teaching technical skills such as carpentry, beauty therapy and catering, empowering individuals to be self-sufficient rather than reliant on handouts."

Mr Marimira appealed to the Government to make sign language mandatory in schools.

"We call upon our Government to help us establish sign language as a required subject in schools so that everyone can communicate with each other, leaving no one behind."

Ms Lisa Jaricha, a student from the University of Zimbabwe said they are committed to equip deaf people with skills that will embrace their livelihoods.

"As development practitioners, we have an association that helps communities implement projects that generate income rather than depend solely on donor assistance.

"We are here to teach skills that enable deaf individuals to thrive," she said.

