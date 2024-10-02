Zimbabwe: AFZ Bids Farewell to Air Chief Marshal Moyo

Columbus Mabika — The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) over the weekend bade farewell to their former service commander, Chief Air Marshal (Retired) Elson Moyo.

Chief Air Marshal Moyo retired in March after leading the AFZ for over six years.

His predecessor was the late National Hero, Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri.

Chief Air Marshal Moyo was replaced by Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede who was his deputy.

Speaking during his farewell dinner held at Manyame AFZ Base, Air Chief Marshal Moyo said it was a great honour to have been accorded an opportunity to lead the AFZ.

"For me, this day will forever be etched in my memory because it marks the pinnacle of achievements in my service in the Air Force of Zimbabwe. It therefore, goes without saying that, I am filled with a deep sense of accomplishment, gratitude and humility," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Moyo said his services remain available whenever required.

"At the same time, I am cognizant that this honour bestowed on me comes with new responsibilities and higher expectations. I want to give you my highest assurance that my loyalty and resolve to serve the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and the nation at large remains unshaken".

He also thanked all whom he worked with in his entire military career.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve alongside such dedicated individuals. I look forward to seeing how you all will continue to lead the Air Force of Zimbabwe into the future," he said.

Commander AFZ Air Marshal Nzvede, reflected on the Air Chief Marshal's Moyo's achievements and the lasting impact he has had on the AFZ.

"Throughout your time in uniform, you have faced challenges that tested your mettle and decisions that shaped the course of our missions. Your ability to lead with integrity, compassion, and a steadfast resolve has inspired those around you. You have not only been a commander but also a mentor, guiding the next generation of leaders with wisdom and grace. Your influence is seen in the successes of your subordinates, who carry forward the lessons you imparted," he said.

Air Marshal Nzvede also applauded the former commander's efforts to resuscitate aircraft and equipment, and his efforts to improve the technology and working conditions in the organisation.