Zimbabwe: Inaugural Real Estate Indaba Set for Next Month

AFRICA Exhibition Group, in partnership with the Estate Agents Council Zimbabwe (EACZ), will host the inaugural Zimbabwe Property Expo in Harare early this week, as stakeholders in the property sector continue to explore ways to grow the local real estate industry.

To be held at the Celebration Centre in Borrowdale on October 4 and 5, the event will discuss a myriad of issues that include the cluster housing policy, wetland preservation as a revenue stream, financial sustainability for developers, navigating property purchase policies, and unlocking real estate investment trust (REITs) returns.

It will also discuss the pathway to sustainable urban development, estate planning and property protection under the new Marriages Act.

The Expo seeks to give exclusive insights into the latest market trends and opportunities on the REITs, providing a competitive edge in Zimbabwe's dynamic real estate landscape, capitalising on the most promising real estate sectors in Zimbabwe.

It will also discuss and give detailed guidelines to navigating the general property purchase policies in the country.

Some highlights of the event to be held in partnership with the EAC, include the investment seminar on October 4 and the property consumer conference on October 5.

The event coordinator, Ms Sipho Matshazi, said both sessions would offer a unique platform for real estate enthusiasts, investors and industry professionals to dive deep into the sector's future.

"We will hold the Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 at an event at Celebration Centre, Harare, on October 4 and 5.

"This is one of-a-kind event that promises to be a perfect blend of educational and insightful discussions, and investment opportunities.

"We have lined up an exciting roster of exhibitors featuring top companies from Zimbabwe's property, construction and investment sectors," said Ms Matshazi.

The expo will be graced by leading voices in the sector including Harare City Council, the Deeds Office, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Harare Wetlands Trust, and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

Zimra is expected to give an insightful exploration of property tax laws and wealth tax implications for investors while Harare City Council will present key insights into the policies driving cluster housing development in urban areas.

The meeting will also explore the strategic initiatives and policies that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is implementing to ensure a stable and conducive investment environment, with a focus on fostering sustainable growth in Zimbabwe real estate.

The two-day event is expected to attract several players from the real estate and construction sector, who will deliberate on the funding and investment opportunities in the local property sector.

Zimbabwe's property sector has been booming lately and there are many underlying issues, that people deal with and might not have the knowledge of how to deal with. Thus, this expo seeks to cover that gap.

EACZ, which is the main regulating body for real estate personnel is expected to help in educating the participants by bringing all the knowledge and the information that people need to know about the sector.

Two residential stands, a two-night weekend getaway for two sponsored by Zimbabwe National Parks, interior design services from Homes and Style, and a Vanity Set with Mirror and Lights from Vanish Global are up for grabs, including prizes to participants at the end of the two-day indaba.