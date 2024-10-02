Southern Africa: China an All-Weather Friend of Zimbabwe

Tapiwa Muruviwa — For years, the relationship between the contenders for global hegemony particularly China and post-colonial African economies has sent shockwaves in political science and international relations corridors.

With respect to Zimbabwe, academic scholars and some sections of the society argue that Zimbabwe-China relations are a 'zero sum game'.

However, the essence of this article is to distinctly debunk such a misconceived narrative. Since the inception of a "golden era", the year 2003 onwards, the political and economic rapport between Zimbabwe and China has continuously formed solid foundation for a win-win outcomes.

The basis for this distinct position is the fact that in 2003, since the introduction of the unjust economic sanctions in 2001, the international community particularly Western nations have watched with apparent nonchalance as Zimbabwe experienced political and economic hardships resulting to calls for more efforts concentrated towards attracting FDI's to help enhance the country's economy.

It was in the amidst the Western imposed economic sanctions, that Zimbabwe looked East particularly, to China for assistance in what became known as the 'Look East policy', primarily designed to among others, stimulate foreign direct investments (FDI's).

It is important to reflect about what transpired during the liberation struggle and why Zimbabwe's relationship with China is unbreakable.

China has been active in Zimbabwe's quest for self-determination and independence, and at a global level, Zimbabwe's internal politics coincided with the global events of the Cold War (1945-1989).

The war was an indirect contestation between the two global hegemons namely, the Soviet Union (USSR) and the Western bloc of the United States of America (USA) for global hegemony.

The ideological contestations and contradictions of this war had shaped the global political and economic configuration, which permitted all other subordinate economies in particular, Zimbabwe to have the space from which to choose its own ideal ideology.

In this sense, Zimbabwe's liberation struggle was fought under the overarching ideological principle of socialism certainly because the Soviet Union and China had provided material support in the form of technical and military aid to the Zimbabwean liberation movements that had accepted and aligned towards socialist ideology.

It is within these realities and veracities of global politics that for decades Zimbabwe continues to reaffirm its unwavering political and economic rapport with China. The relationship has never withered and China has never turned its back on Zimbabwe.

It is important to trace this historical overview to understand where the friendship has evolved up.

The concept of foreign direct investments can be traced back to 1960's, in which it gained momentum after the Second World War motivated by globalisation and the need by scholars to explain the global capital flow.

In essence, foreign direct investment is a specific form of capital flow across borders, from countries of origin to host nations.

During the course of the Western imposed sanctions, Zimbabwe experienced political and economic hardships resulting in calls for more efforts concentrated towards attracting FDI's to help enhance the country's economy.

It was in the middle of these hardships that in 2003, Zimbabwe sought the assistance of China.

Since then, many will testify how China has played a critical role in improving Zimbabwe's agricultural, industrial, mining and energy sectors as they are the country's economic mainstay.

There were tangible spinoffs in the form of foreign capital inflow from China, and that for Zimbabwe was and still is a great development.

Most importantly, this is the reason why there is consensus, which is embraced by many that, China is a true friend.

Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has through engagement and re-engagement deepened and broadened its bilateral ties with the Asian giant, China. President Mnangagwa reaffirmed that Zimbabwe's political and economic rapport with its all-weather friend China is a foundation of a steadfast and valuable friendship.

More importantly, Zimbabwe's engagement and re-engagement efforts are critical in the sense that it allows Zimbabwe to rebuild alliances and make friends around the world as essential components for its economic growth and development.

In addition, through the Zimbabwe is open for business drive, the country is time and again realising increased and enhanced trade with its counterpart.

China reciprocated to this drive by opening-up its market for Zimbabwean export products particularly with regards to agricultural and mining products.

The other important observation is that, enhanced value addition and beneficiation of local products has endlessly permitted for better improvement on balance trade between Zimbabwe-China. This illustrates that Zimbabwe-China cooperation is established on mutual benefits.

The candle is burning on both sides, no zero sum game, and Zimbabwe is attracting more viable manufacturing and job creating investments from China.

President Mnangagwa recently undertook fruitful visit to Beijing, China where he also participated in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), under the theme of, "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future".

FOCAC s a gathering that is held every three years where China undertakes funding responsibilities for important infrastructure projects in Africa.

In this regard, ahead of the FOCAC in Beijing, President Mnangagwa together with the Zimbabwean delegation took the 'Zimbabwe is open for business' drive to China's technology-hub city of Shenzhen in which they showcased prospects that Zimbabwe has for investments.

The high-powered Zimbabwean delegation had enough time to strengthen cooperation with Chinese business companies grounded on the opportunities that existed in Shenzhen.

A plethora of business giants in Shenzhen were enthusiastic to come and enhance Chinese investments in Zimbabwe.

It is pleasing to note that Zimbabwe continues to be one indispensable attractive destination for China's investments.

Zimbabwe-China bilateral relations were reaffirmed and enhanced when President Mnangagwa took a State visit to Beijing, where Zimbabwe was hosted by the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Zimbabwe had an opportunity to engage with the Chinese government at a bilateral level, in which among others, the two nations reiterated the need to deepen their bilateral and diplomatic relations.

From this, it is evident that Zimbabwe enjoys good relations with China.

For decades, the two counterparts have been interacting with respect, appreciation and with due regard to one another. Lastly, the nation builds up for the 21st ZANU PF Annual Peoples Conference in Bulawayo, leadership may deliberate on the issue of Zimbabwe joining the BRICS community.

Zimbabwe's membership in BRICS league will stimulate economic growth and enhance trade with other counterparts including China.

But most importantly, this transition needs to be done in more careful, thoughtful way and also with consultations with South Africa, which is Zimbabwe's greatest ally in the region and a strategic member of the BRICS.