Zimbabwe: Mozambicans Eager to Cast Votes

Joseph Madzimure - Senior Reporter — At least 33 238 Mozambicans are registered as voters in Zimbabwe, with 60 polling station already set across the country ahead of the country's elections next week.

Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo has so far held colourful rallies in the country's nine provinces that were attended by multitudes of its supporters.

In an interview Frelimo chairman based in Zimbabwe Cde Araujo Tomas Mafupe said Frelimo has so far conducted 31 rallies in Zimbabwe and 354 door-to-door campaigns.

"Our campaign rallies are going on well. We want to thank the Government for supporting us during the campaigning period. We are provided with maximum security to ensure our campaigns are conducted smoothly.

"We are getting fair media coverage in Zimbabwe during our campaign rallies. We really appreciate the support we are getting from the Government," said Cde Mafupe.

Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo took its campaign trail to Zimbabwe as it consolidates the ground and reaches out to its registered voters ahead of the presidential and legislative elections slated for October 9, 2024.

"Mozambican authorities have set 60 polling stations across the country, which we think are enough for our voters.

"Our aim is to ensure voters cast their vote close to their doorsteps in their respective provinces," he said.

Frelimo, Cde Mafupe said, launched its campaigns on August 24, in Bindura, Mashonaland Central and has covered most parts of the country.

"As a revolutionary party, we are certain that the 33 238 registered voters will vote for Frelimo. We are certain that our presidential candidate Daniel Francisco Chapo will win resoundingly.

"We would like to appreciate the support rendered to us by Zanu PF as sister revolutionary parties. Our common cause is to defeat the agency of imperialists in the region.

"Zimbabwe and Mozambique are like twins. Our Presidents are united, Frelimo liberated Mozambique, just like what Zanu PF did in Zimbabwe. We need liberation movements to continue governing their countries to guard against re-colonisation," he said.