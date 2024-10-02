Zimbabwe: Council Clears Air On First Lady's Programmes

Harare City Council has dismissed as false the allegations by a local publication that First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's programmes are draining the local authority's resources.

In a statement yesterday, council said it had never been coerced or forced into participating in the First Lady's initiatives, adding that the local authority's involvement was transparent and above board.

This clarification comes after a local daily alleged that the First Lady's humanitarian projects were coming at a cost for the Harare City Council.

In setting the record straight, council said it had never been compelled to pay money for the implementation of the charity programmes .

"The City of Harare would like to set the record straight on the misleading story published by the NewsDay on the 23rd of September 2024 wherein they claimed that the programmes being implemented by the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr A. Mnangagwa, are draining council resources.

"The City of Harare does not pay money for the implementation of the programmes, but pays for accommodation and other related allowances for City of Harare councillors and employees who participate in these programmes if they are conducted outside the boundaries of Harare. This is in line with council policy," said council spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama.

Council said on the occasions they donated to charity, that would be part of the local authority's social responsibility programme.

"In the event that there are donations required for the successful implementation of the programmes, the City of Harare, like any other organisation operating in Zimbabwe, can assist as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Council is neither coerced or forced and this is only done when the cashflows permit," said Mr Gama.

The Harare City Council also hailed Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's community-focused programmes.

"The programmes being conducted by the First Lady are important programmes to fight domestic violence, child abuse, drugs and substance abuse and as a local authority and as part of the social services programme, we are expected to participate and support such critical initiatives.

"Drug and substance abuse is a pervasive issue that affects communities in Zimbabwe and Harare as the capital city, plays a crucial role in addressing this problem by implementing effective prevention, treatment, and harm reduction programmes.

"The programmes being implemented by the First Lady are complementing efforts by the city to curb the menace of drugs and substance abuse."