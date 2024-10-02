Zimbabwe: Family Buries Five Girls

Fungai Lupande — The pain of losing a child is unbearable, grief so profound that it leaves scars that never fade, parents' hearts, once filled with hope and delight, are now shattered, lost in a sea of endless sorrow.

The sight of parents sobbing uncontrollably, their hearts heavy with pain, is hard to bear.

Sadly that was the case in Bindura when an extended family buried five girls who were hit from behind by a vehicle on Saturday.

The five were Rachel Saidi (13), Makanaka Nemhara (9), Ashleigh Mabheka (13), Chipo Chikanda (13) and Misiyose Benjamin (14).

Among the group, Ashel Mabheka (11) survived.

All five girls were minors from the same extended family, and when tragedy struck they were walking along Mt. Darwin Road.

Mourners pay their condolences to the bereaved families of the five girls who tragically lost their lives in a horrific road accident on Saturday.

The girls had only moved 400 metres from house Number 252 Ray, along Mt Darwin Road, where they had gone to pick up Rachel.

Mr Albert Mabheka lost his daughter, Ashleigh, and his second daughter, Ashel, is currently battling for her life at Bindura Hospital.

Mr Mabheka said, "From what I heard my two daughters, along with Chipo and Misiyose left the compound to visit their uncle's daughter Rachel.

"They wanted to shop for clothes in Bindura when they were run over by the vehicle. They were facing towards town with their backs to the vehicle when they were hit.

"I cannot explain the pain that I am feeling and I don't know how I will overcome this grief."

A distraught Rachel's father, Mr Richard Saidi, emotionally recounted the events, stating that the girls never saw the car coming as they had their backs on the vehicle.

The girls often played together and frequently visited each other.

On the fateful day, Rachel wanted to buy supplies from Bindura town. According to Mr Saidi, after bathing, the girls left for town at around 3 pm.

They were walking on the right side of the road facing town when the car, coming from behind, veered off the left side of the road.

The driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle but failed, crossing to the right side where the girls were walking.

A tearful Mr Saidi said he had been looking after Rachel since the death of her mother in 2004 when she was four years old.

He is a truck driver and Rachel would take care of the other children when he was away.

Mr Saidi expressed his deep sorrow, stating that he had called his daughter the previous day to ask if she needed anything, to which she replied that they needed nothing.

The following day, his daughter was gone.

Rachel and Makanaka Nemhara (9) were staying at the same house along Mt Darwin Road.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo, Secretary of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Zanu PF and Government officials visited the families to pay their condolences to the bereaved families.

Minister Magomo addressed the grieving families, expressing the pain of losing young and innocent lives.

He offered his condolences and wished the families comfort and strength from God.

The five girls were given a State-assisted funeral and were laid to rest at Makusha Cemetery in Bindura.