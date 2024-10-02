Zimbabwe: 2,3m Pfumvudza Plots Ready

Elton Manguwo — Preparations for the 2024/25 cropping season are underway, with, 2,3 million plots under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme confirmed ready as of Friday last week.

This represents a 29,5 percent increase in terms of preparedness compared to the 668 817 plots that were confirmed ready during the same period in the 2023/24 season.

Government is targeting to support 9,5 million plots under its climate-proofed programme this coming season which will ensure enhanced food security through increased crop production, improved agricultural productivity and resilience and empowerment of smallholder farmers.

In his weekly report for last week, Agriculture Rural Development Advisory (ARDAS) acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati said the number was anticipated to increase significantly as more farmers embrace the programme and complete their plot preparations.

"The Presidential Input Scheme, Pfumvudza/Intwasa, is designed to support the cultivation of 9,5 million plots to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food security across the nation," he said.

A key aspect of this scheme is the emphasis on maintaining consistency in plot preparations with farmers being encouraged to get their plots ready in the same locations as the previous season.

"This approach is designed to establish permanent farming practices, and enhance soil health and productivity over time through sustainability and continuity," said Mr Munamati underlining how potholing and plot preparations are the bedrock of conservation agriculture.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme had been re-designed to cater for the vast differences in soils and climate. The inputs programme is now tailor-made to distribute inputs according to the country's agro-ecological regions.

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots will ensure that only inputs suitable for a particular agroecological region -- crop categories and varieties will be received and distributed.

"We plan to utilise 1 062 807 hectares under Pfumvudza/Intwasa with cereals covering 777 577 hectares, while an additional 286 230 hectares will be allocated to oilseeds," said Mr Munamati.

President Mnangagwa is expected in Buhera on October 16 to launch the Presidential climate-proofed inputs programme - Pfumvudza/Intwasa.

Distribution of key farming inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and irrigation equipment to holding centres across the country is at full throttle to ensure farmers are ready for planting as soon as the season sets in.

"Inputs for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme will be distributed to farmers that have prepared three plots after the official launch," said Mr Munamati.

At least 3,5 million households, including 2,5 million from communal, A1, small-scale commercial farming, and old resettlement areas, along with 500 000 in peri-rural regions are expected to benefit under the programme.

The development comes as Government is targeting to boost cereal crop production by 340 percent and achieve 3 274 200 tonnes this summer season compared to 744 271 tonnes recorded in the 2023/24 term.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri applauded farmers' efforts in adhering to the core principles of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

"We encourage farmers who are yet to complete their plot preparations to do so promptly, as the Government is fully equipped with all the necessary resources and inputs for distribution before the onset of the rainy season," said Prof Jiri.