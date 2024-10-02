Zimbabwe: Academics, Sport a Key Combination

Langton Nyakwenda — African Boxing Union champion, Aliyah Phiri, says he rose from nothing because of the sport and believes more people can benefit from the game if grassroots development is taken seriously.

Phiri, who is set to defend his ABU lightweight title in November, spent a day with students at Mother Touch Group of Schools near Selous on Saturday.

The 24-year-old star pugilist was raised in the dusty streets of Hatcliffe but has grown into one of the most popular sports personalities in Zimbabwe.

His fights, which are usually staged at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, attract thousands of fans of diverse classes including the white community.

Phiri spoke about this transformation when he addressed learners at Mother Touch Group of Schools.

"Nothing is impossible in life . . . you just need to have a heart and believe in yourself.

"I am here to inspire the students and assure them that with sport you can scale dizzy heights.

"But they should not abandon academics.

"I was raised in the ghetto and life was tough. I was not academically gifted but now I am eking a living through boxing.

"Boxing is a multi-million-dollar sport and when the time comes, I will also earn big dollars," added Phiri.

Lady Chevrons star Fransisca Chipare and national volleyball vice-captain Tavonga Hwara also shared their experiences.

Chipare has managed to balance academics and sport as she is now a holder of a degree in Wildlife, Ecology, and Conservation.

Hwara is doing his tertiary education at Harare Polytechnic.

"It's possible to do both sport and academics," Chipare said.

"Sport is a short career and you earn during your peak, which could be about 10 years.

"That career can be cut short by injury so you need a fall-back plan and education is key in that aspect."

Hwara said he was managing volleyball and academics because of discipline.

"I have a solid timetable. I wake up at 4am then do gym work before I go to lessons.

"After school, I go for volleyball training."

Mother Touch Group of Schools chief executive officer, Salome Mutsinze, said her institution has a deliberate policy that promotes sport.

The school has state-of-the-art facilities including basketball and tennis courts and a swimming pool.

"As Mother Touch Group of Schools, we recognise the value of sport in shaping a well-rounded individual.

"But for you to be successful you have to be disciplined. You need to push harder, you need to work harder.

"You should be able to balance sport and school. Sport instils discipline and there is also a benefit in fitness," Mutsinze said.