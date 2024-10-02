Zimbabwe: Zim, Mexico Chart New Trajectory

Blessings Chidakwa in MEXICO CITY, Mexico

Zimbabwe and Mexico are charting a new path which will strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Further, the two nations will collaborate in the fields of agriculture and water infrastructure investment.

VP Mohadi revealed this after touching down at Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico on Sunday where he is leading Zimbabwe's delegation to witness the inauguration of Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum today.

He was received by Zimbabwe's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States, Mexico and Panama, Tadeous Chifamba and Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry director-general of the Department of Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Octavio Tripp.

President Mnangagwa's diplomatic thrust of engagement and re-engagement has opened new frontiers of diplomacy including with countries in the Americas.

"We would want to see our officials, our countries, cooperate more closely. We are an agricultural country, and our economy is agriculture-based.

"I am being informed that Mexico is very good at that, and they are interested in partnering with us in agriculture and also in the development of water bodies," VP Mohadi said.

While Zimbabwe has many water bodies, he said, the Government remains keen to develop more so that people can rely on irrigation instead of rain-fed agriculture. So we are here to meet and mingle with the rest, and also learn what we could learn from Mexico.

"We will see what take-homes we have, but we want to cooperate with them more. We want them to start visiting Zimbabwe and Africa in general," VP Mohadi said.

Mexicans cast their votes last June, electing the country's first female President Sheinbaum from the ruling party, Morena. She will serve a six-year term that will conclude in 2030.

According to the Mexican constitution, the president is elected every six years. Her swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City.

Ms Sheinbaum (62), who succeeded Mr Andres Manuel López Obrador, was also the first woman to be mayor of Mexico City.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has unequivocally declared to be a friend to all while being an enemy to none.

The invitation of Zimbabwe to attend the inauguration signals how President Mnangagwa's foreign policy thrust is opening new diplomatic frontiers.