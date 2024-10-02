Zimbabwe: Lawyer, Businessman in U.S.$800k Fraud Scandal

Yeukai Karengezeka — A Harare businessman Ariginero Muzeya, who is a tenant of Newcorner Emporium (Pvt) Ltd, and Agness Chatsama, a lawyer, have been arraigned before the courts in a fraud case involving US$800 000.

The two, who are represented by their lawyer, Ms Devoted Nyagano, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa who granted them US$250 bail each.

They return to court on November 4.

The State alleges Muzeya and Chatsama are accused of conspiring to sell a valuable property, Stand Number 804 Salisbury Township, measuring 595 square meters, for a staggering US$251 368 to the Talati (Panjetani) Family Trust.

The property was originally transferred to Newcorner Emporium (Pvt) Ltd, a family company, by the late Costas Patrikios in 1996.

However, when the company's directors left the country in 2001, Muzeya allegedly took advantage of the situation and became a director and shareholder without their knowledge or consent. Upon their return to Zimbabwe in December 2021, the directors discovered Muzeya's unauthorised actions and initiated civil proceedings to challenge his directorship and shareholding.

A report was also filed with the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Commercial Crime Division (CCD) alleging fraud.

Despite the ongoing investigations and court proceedings, Muzeya and Chatsama allegedly forged ahead with the fraudulent sale of the property.