Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 Draw to Be Conducted On Wednesday, 09 October 2024

The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024 Qualifiers draw has been scheduled on Wednesday, 09 October 2024.

The draw will be conducted at 14h00 Cairo time (11h00 GMT).

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will host the tournament between 01 - 28 February 2025.

Ahead of the finals, two rounds of qualifiers will take place on a home and away basis.

The first round of qualifiers will be played on the weekend of 25 - 27 October and 01 - 03 November 2024, with the second round confirmed for 20 - 22 December and 27 - 29 December 2024.

Since its 2009 inception, the TotalEnergies CHAN tournament has been an exceptional platform of showcasing the world-class talent and quality of African football as well as its ever-evoling landscape.

Algeria played host to the last edition of the tournament which drew thousands of supporters, millions of global audiences and digital engagement as a result of the rising popularity and quality of the tournament.

In line with CAF's key objective of increasing the commercial strength of its competitions, the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN competition has also seen an increased rise in commercial value. This has also been supported by CAF's 60% increase in the tournament's prize money that sees the winners walking away with $2 Million.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania's hosting of the competition also serves as an opportunity for the three nations to fine-tune their preparations for the hosting of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CAF will soon communicate details and procedures for the draw.

TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship Previous Winners:

· 2009 - DR Congo

· 2011 - Tunisia

· 2014 - Libya

· 2016 - DR Congo

· 2018 - Morocco

· 2020 - Morocco

· 2022 - Senegal

Fans are invited to start engaging and following the conversation across CAF's digital platroforms , using #TotalEnergiesCHAN2024.

-ENDS-

Further Enquiries:

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com