Uganda: UN Highlights Importance of Early Detection and Treatment for Breast Cancer

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off this October, the United Nations (UN) has reiterated the importance of early detection and treatment in improving survival rates for breast cancer, the most common cancer among women globally.

In a message shared on social media account on X, the UN emphasised that routine screening plays a critical role in identifying the disease at its earliest, most treatable stages.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been at the forefront of efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer, encouraging women around the world to undergo regular screenings.

According to WHO, early detection combined with effective treatment significantly boosts the chances of survival and recovery.

"Access to early detection and proper medical care can make all the difference in saving lives," WHO stated. The organisation also pointed to the disparities in healthcare access, particularly in low-income regions, where breast cancer mortality rates are higher due to delayed diagnosis and limited treatment options.

Throughout October, WHO will be rolling out a series of initiatives aimed at increasing global awareness about breast cancer, sharing resources for prevention, and highlighting advancements in treatment.

The organisation encourages individuals and healthcare providers alike to prioritise screening as a key tool in the fight against the disease.