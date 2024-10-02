Mozambique: Ten Terrorists Killed in Mucojo

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS), in cooperation with the Rwandan forces, have killed ten Islamist terrorists in Mucojo Administrative Post, Macomia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Northern Operational Command, General Omar Saranga, cited by the public television channel, TVM, the forces also captured four terrorists on 25 September as a result of an ongoing offensive on the battlefield.

Saranga also said that the FDS had suffered four casualties during clashes with the terrorists when they were fighting to free Mucojo from terrorist control.

He explained that the terrorists are divided into small and dispersed groups "and another challenge is the placement of explosives along the main road that gives access to the Mucojo Administrative Post from the Macomia district capital'.

Before Saranga's statement, Islamic State propaganda outlets had claimed, on Sunday night, that the terrorists had caused casualties and injuries to government forces last Thursday at the Mucojo Administrative Post.

Last Thursday, a group of about ten terrorists murdered a man in Naliendele village, Palma district.

These incidents show how questionable is the claim made last weekend by the chairperson of the National Elections Commission (CNE), Carlos Matsinhe, that the election campaign and the voting can take place "normally' throughout Cabo Delgado.