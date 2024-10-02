South Africa: Five Mozambicans Arrested for Murder in South Africa

2 October 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The South African Police Service (SAPS) have detained five Mozambican nationals for alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a 64 year old municipal official in Nkangala District, Mpumalanga Province.

The victim, who was found dead over the weekend, worked as the Divisional Manager of Communication, Marketing and Branding, at Nkangala District Municipality.

According to a Police statement, the five suspects are expected to appear at Emalahleni Magistrate's Court, facing multiple charges, including murder, hijacking and possession of suspected stolen property.

"The victim was driving from Kwamhlanga to possibly attend a meeting in Witbank on Sunday, 29 September, but failed to arrive at his destination. The family attempted to get hold of him but without any luck. After the family reported him missing at Kwamhlanga Police Station as well as alerting Witbank SAPS, they also notified the tracking company, and the victim's vehicle was located near a fuel station in Witbank', the Police said.

The collaborative efforts of the tracker company and SAPS resulted in the swift arrest of the suspects "and during their arrest, they were found with some personal items believed to belong to the victim.'

A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the victim's body in the bushes next to a fuel station in Witbank.

"The investigators are working in partnership with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the suspects in South Africa, hence charges in relation to contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa could be added against the suspects as the investigation continues', reads the report.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, strongly condemned the incident and appreciated the swift action taken by the integrated team to apprehend the five suspects.

"The collaboration between the tracker company and SAPS members was fundamental in bringing the suspects to justice. We await the legal process to unfold and seek justice for the slain victim', he said.

