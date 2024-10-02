Kenya: Henkel Converts Nairobi Plant to 100pc Renewable Energy

2 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Adhesive manufacturer Henkel has unveiled its Nairobi plant as fully reliant on renewable energy in what it says is a milestone in its sustainability journey.

This transition is part of the company's broader sustainability agenda and positions it as a leader in environmental responsibility in Kenya.

The Nairobi plant, one of eight manufacturing sites in the Middle East and Africa under Henkel's Adhesive Technologies division, is now fully reliant on renewable energy sources.

The shift aims to eliminate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from electricity usage, referred to as Scope 2 emissions and marks a significant step in Henkel's commitment to reducing its global carbon footprint.

Henkel's Nairobi Plant Manager, Nancy Mwathi, expressed pride in the development, emphasizing its positive impact on climate stewardship in the country.

"This is a tremendous achievement for our team and a key part of Henkel's broader vision. What began as a project in 2021 has become a transformative reality in 2024," said Mwathi.

"By aligning with Henkel's 2030+ Sustainability Ambition Framework, we are making a meaningful impact both globally and locally."

According to Henkel, its renewable energy sources now provide nearly all of the electricity needed to power the plant.

On-site solar installations generate 95% of daily power on optimal days, while the remaining 5% comes from external renewable sources.

The company projects that this shift will prevent approximately 3.5 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.