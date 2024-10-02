Kenya: Henkel Converts Nairobi Plant to 100pc Renewable Energy

Nairobi — Adhesive manufacturer Henkel has unveiled its Nairobi plant as fully reliant on renewable energy in what it says is a milestone in its sustainability journey.

This transition is part of the company's broader sustainability agenda and positions it as a leader in environmental responsibility in Kenya.

The Nairobi plant, one of eight manufacturing sites in the Middle East and Africa under Henkel's Adhesive Technologies division, is now fully reliant on renewable energy sources.

The shift aims to eliminate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from electricity usage, referred to as Scope 2 emissions and marks a significant step in Henkel's commitment to reducing its global carbon footprint.

Henkel's Nairobi Plant Manager, Nancy Mwathi, expressed pride in the development, emphasizing its positive impact on climate stewardship in the country.

"This is a tremendous achievement for our team and a key part of Henkel's broader vision. What began as a project in 2021 has become a transformative reality in 2024," said Mwathi.

"By aligning with Henkel's 2030+ Sustainability Ambition Framework, we are making a meaningful impact both globally and locally."

According to Henkel, its renewable energy sources now provide nearly all of the electricity needed to power the plant.

On-site solar installations generate 95% of daily power on optimal days, while the remaining 5% comes from external renewable sources.

The company projects that this shift will prevent approximately 3.5 tons of CO2 emissions annually.