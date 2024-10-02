Ethiopia: Irrecha Thanksgiving Festival to Creator for All He Has Done for Creatures - Abba Gadaas

Addis Ababa — Irrecha is a festival of Thanksgiving where the Creator is praised for everything he has done for the creatures, Abba Gadaas said.

The Abba Gadaa/Abba Bokkuu is the leader known for his duties as a father or keeper of Gadaa in power.

Currently, the festival is primarily celebrated in Addis Ababa at Hora Finfine and in Bishoftu at Hora HarSedi.

This year, it will take place next Saturday and Sunday and draw a large number of crowd.

The festival strengthens peace and brotherhood, they emphasized.

The Irrecha festival is closely related to the Gadaa system and has been celebrated by the Oromo community for centuries. The Oromo people celebrate the festival of Irrecha to give thanks to the creator, Waaqa who created the earth and the sky.

It is a festival in which the Oromo people give thanks to God who has brought peace from generation to generation. Irrecha, means to praise the Waaqa (Creator).

The Oromo people have celebrated the Irrecha festival together for centuries, without social class or age. On Irrecha Day, they give thanks to the Creator for the end of winter.

Abba Gadaas told ENA that the festival is celebrated by expressing gratitude for the transition of difficult months of winter and darkness to the dawn of the sun and light with the arrival of spring.

Relatives who have been separated during the winter months come together in September, he said.

Abba Gadaa Daud Ali on his part noted that spring is a time for people to express their gratitude and joy for reuniting with family, made possible by the Creator's provision of water.

He explained that Irrecha is celebrated to thank the Creator for the good He has done for humanity and to seek blessings for the future.

He mentioned that the Creator is honored by the Oromo people with offerings of green grass and poppy flowers.

Abba Gadaa Daud emphasized the festival is celebrated by all ethnic groups, strengthening the bonds between people.

"Irrecha is a festival of peace and love, marking the Oromo people's transition from the dark winter to the bright season of the year. It is a time of thanksgiving, celebrating our journey from the shadows of winter into the light of the New Year. Irrecha brings us together in gratitude for the past and hope for the future. This vibrant festival is not only celebrated by the Oromo people but also embraced by other nations and nationalities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The secretary of Oromo Abba Gadaa Union, Abba Gadaa Abdurazaq Ahmed, expressed that people will come together to thank the Creator for guiding them through the challenging winter months.

They will seek forgiveness with pure hearts, embracing the spirit of renewal and gratitude that Irrecha embodies.

He announced that it is a festival where peace is preached so that the year will be one of peace, love, success and prosperity.

According to him, if anyone who attends the festival has a conflict even with a close person, he should first reconcile with himself or with the other persons.

Irrecha is a festival that reflects the unity and beauty of nations, nationalities, and peoples," Abba Gadaa Dechasa Wedajo stated.

He emphasized that one of the key aspects that make Irrecha a festival of peace is its ability to foster reconciliation among those in conflict, instilling love to prevail among humanity.

He also highlighted the festival's significant contribution to promoting peace and stability within society.

The Irrecha festival is celebrated twice a year: Irrecha Melka takes place in spring near water bodies, while Irrecha Tulu is celebrated in the autumn in the mountainous regions.

This festival represents humanity's submission to the natural laws that govern the relationship between individuals, their Creator, and the world around them.