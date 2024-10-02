Ethiopia: State of the Art Duty Free Shopping Center to Be Built in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — State of the art duty free mall is to be built in Addis Ababa adjacent to the Bole International Airport Cargo Service with a total investment of 4.399 Billion Birr.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tassew and Ethiopian Tourist Trading Enterprise (ETTE) CEO, Rahel Getachew signed today a memorandum of understanding to build the first-ever duty-free retail mall of the country to transform the shopping experience in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Foreign Affairs State Minister and Board Chairman of Ethiopian Tourist Trading Enterprise, Ambassador Mesganu Arga said Ethiopian Airlines is the first and preferred airline that is doing a great job in transporting many travelers and tourists that would support the development of tourism industry in the country.

In this regard, building duty free mall and other infrastructures around the airport is crucial for travelers and tourists to buy products being provided by Ethiopian Tourist Trading Enterprise.

The state of the art duty free mall will generate foreign currency, significantly contribute in product promotion as well as expand tourism economy in the country, he added.

Ethiopian Tourist Trading Enterprise CEO, Rahel Getachew on her part said that the agreement is expected to help realize the first duty-free retail mall in the country.

The duty free retail mall will feature a curated selection of luxury products, specifically designed to cater to the needs of in-transit customers, the diplomatic community, international travelers and tourist, she pointed out.

Moreover, the agreement will boost tourism and stimulate the national economy of the country, she noted.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said Ethiopian Airlines has been striving for the growth of tourism, stressing that air transport and tourism are closely related activities.

Mesfin reiterated that the agreement will help to develop the tourism sector, reaffirming his company's determination for the realization of the project.

It was learned that Ethiopian Tourist Trading Enterprise is a pioneer enterprise in duty-free operations in Ethiopia with over 60 years of experience.