Ethiopia: India Vows to Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia has reiterated his country's commitment to cement historic bilateral ties with Ethiopia in various fields of cooperation.

Ambassador Anil Kumar Rahi made the statement during an event to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of Indian independence, was celebrated today at Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Addis Ababa.

The ambassador highlighted that Indian investors are actively engaged in various sectors in Ethiopia, including healthcare and manufacturing.

Rai also stated that the Government of India is committed to enhancing the services provided by the Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Speaking on Mahatma Gandhi's indispensable contribution for the independence of India, the ambassador described him as a hero who played a pivotal role in this regard.

Gandhi's social and political contributions, along with his transcendental ideals, are deeply reflected in India's freedom struggle, he revealed.

"We want to make this hospital as an important organic linkage between the Indian and Ethiopian people. This hospital is about to go for a major renovation. We will see that at various levels, including at the level of government of India or at the level of people who may be to contribute."

According to him, the health sector is an important area of cooperation between Ethiopia and India.

India has been enjoying one of the best relationships with Ethiopia which it has with any foreign country, the ambassador underscored.

He added the sisterly countries are contributing their fair share at various levels like at the United Nations (UN), BRICS and others.

Dr. Tariku Deresa, General Manager of the hospital, pointed out that the hospital serves around 10,000 mothers annually through its delivery services.

He also mentioned that the hospital provides services for more than 4,000 neonatal intensive care units each year.

The general manager emphasized that the government of Ethiopia is delivering exceptional services in maternal and child care, expressing gratitude to the Indian government and community for their support.