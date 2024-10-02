Ethiopian Airlines to Commence Five New Int'l Destinations During Current Fiscal Year

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced plan to significantly expand its global reach by adding five new international flight destinations to its network during the current fiscal year.

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mesfin Tassew outlined the airline's ambitious growth strategy, which aims to increase passenger traffic and revenue.

Ethiopian Airlines, a leading African aviation company, is committed to achieving annual revenue of 25 billion USD and transporting approximately 67 million passengers by 2035.

Too support this goal, the airline is investing in new aircraft and expanding its international network.

Following the successful launch of five new international routes in the previous fiscal year, Ethiopian Airlines plans to add destinations including Amsterdam, Netherlands; Monrovia, Liberia; Port Sudan; and Dhaka, Bangladesh this year, Mesfin revealed.

According to the CEO, the Airlines is also actively working to establish flights to Australia within the next two years, expanding its global coverage to all continents.

To meet the growing demand for air travel, Ethiopian Airlines is not only purchasing new aircraft but also exploring leasing and other options to provide comfortable and extensive flight services, the CEO emphasized.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 147 aircraft and serves 139 international and 22 domestic destinations, ENA learnt.