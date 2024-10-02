South Africa: Arrest of 45-Year-Old Suspect Adds Impetus to Quest to Remove Illegal Firearms From Communities

document

Parliament, Wednesday, 2 October 2024 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has commended the arrest of a 45-year-old suspect on charges of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition in Maclear (Nqanqarhu), Eastern Cape. The arrest, according to the Chairperson, highlights the worrying proliferation of illegal firearms in our communities, which requires a concerted efforts to remove.

"The efforts to remove illegal firearms from our streets needs to be enhanced to ensure safer communities. This arrest, while a drop in the ocean, should encourage the South African Police Service to intensify operations to rid our communities of illegal firearms that have proved to be the main weapons of choice for the perpetration of crimes," Mr Cameron said.

In a multidisciplinary effort on the part of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Cash-In-Transit Task Team and Joe Gqabi Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team and the Joe Gqabi and Khowa Local Criminal Record Centre, a suspect was arrested for possession of firearms that included one Norinco pistol and two AK 47 rifles, as well as magazines and ammunition.

The arrest is also a testament to the importance of intelligence-led policing and cooperation with communities through information sharing. "We can never overemphasise the rebuilding of trust between the police and communities that will enable seamless sharing of information that will lead to arrests," Mr Cameron said.

The Chairperson also emphasised the need for effective prosecution to ensure illegal firearms are removed from our streets. The South African Police Service must also intensify efforts to infiltrate illegal firearm syndicates to ensure the market is disrupted, he said. "Despite this, we are happy that one suspect and dangerous weapons have been removed from our streets, which will add to a safer environment," Mr Cameron emphasised.