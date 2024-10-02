Algeria: President of the Republic Sets Up National Commission to Revise Municipal, Provincial Codes

2 October 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, set up on Wednesday the national Commission on the revision of the municipal and provincial codes, in accordance with his commitment during the electoral campaign and during his oath-taking, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

"In accordance with his commitment during the electoral campaign and during his oath-taking, the President of the Republic set up today the national Commission on the revision of the municipal and provincial codes, made up of:

-Former Minister of Interior and Local Authorities, Dahou Ould Kablia, as the President of the commission,

- Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Abdallah Moundji, as the Vice-President of the commission,

-Five (5) members of the Council of the Nation,

- Five (5) members of the People's National Assembly,

-Five (5) governors,

-Five (5) presidents of the People's Provincial Assemblies (APW),

-Five (5) provincial directors of regulation and general affairs,

-Five (5) presidents of People's Communal Assemblies (APC).

The national Commission on the revision of municipal and provincial codes will be operational immediately after its installation," said the press release.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.