Algeria: President of the Republic Sets Up National Commission to Revise Municipal, Provincial Codes

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, set up on Wednesday the national Commission on the revision of the municipal and provincial codes, in accordance with his commitment during the electoral campaign and during his oath-taking, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

-Former Minister of Interior and Local Authorities, Dahou Ould Kablia, as the President of the commission,

- Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Abdallah Moundji, as the Vice-President of the commission,

-Five (5) members of the Council of the Nation,

- Five (5) members of the People's National Assembly,

-Five (5) governors,

-Five (5) presidents of the People's Provincial Assemblies (APW),

-Five (5) provincial directors of regulation and general affairs,

-Five (5) presidents of People's Communal Assemblies (APC).

The national Commission on the revision of municipal and provincial codes will be operational immediately after its installation," said the press release.