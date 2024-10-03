Sudan: '90% of Media Infrastructure Wiped Out By War'

Cairo — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) report that the war in Sudan has decimated the country's media sector, destroying 90 per cent of its infrastructure and displacing around a thousand journalists. Many media institutions were systematically looted, forcing journalists to flee or seek work in other professions, according to statements made at the SJS conference in Cairo on Tuesday.

Eman Fadul, Secretary of Freedoms at the SJS, outlined these challenges, stating that "80 per cent of Sudan's states were cut off from internet and communications, making it difficult to report on the war's developments".

The event gathered over 100 journalists in person and 220 virtually. Discussions focused on the war's impact on journalism and the struggles facing Sudanese journalists.

Key topics included the role of media during the war, the spread of hate speech, war crimes, and the future of journalism in Sudan. One particular concern was the rise of misinformation, which threatens the country's social fabric.

Fadul also highlighted the violence against journalists during the war. In the past 18 months, 445 journalists were killed, arrested, or tortured, with media offices also destroyed. 11 journalists were killed, and 28 were directly shot.

Women journalists faced heightened risks, with 11 incidents of physical assault and 54 cases of enforced disappearance or arrest, including seven women.

In addition, 20 journalists were charged by the attorney general for alleged links to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with arrest warrants issued against them. 56 other journalists, including 25 women, have received personal threats, making their work even more dangerous.

Displaced and refugee journalists face numerous challenges, including losing professional networks, language barriers, and difficulties obtaining legal work permits.

These issues have caused significant psychological stress, leaving many journalists struggling with a loss of professional identity. Fadul also warned of deepening political and military divisions within Sudan, which are threatening unity among journalists.

Journalist Durra Gambo, another speaker at the conference, outlined recommendations for the future of Sudanese journalism. These included creating laws to protect journalists, combating hate speech, and ensuring journalism remains independent from government control. The goal, she said, is to rebuild the media to support peace and democracy in post-war Sudan.