Zimbabwe Pins Energy Supply Hopes On Independent Power Producers, Impending Projects

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pinned hopes on Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other impending projects expected to be commissioned in the near future to deal with Zimbabwe's incessant power outages.

In recent months, the country has endured prolonged power cuts ranging between eight to twelve hours per day taking a huge knock on industry and households.

While the government has made efforts to address power shortages, the country still has a deficit of more than 300MW, according to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority. Public records indicate that at least 300,000 households still need to be connected to the national grid.

The El-Nino-induced droughts have also worsened the situation at the Hydro-Electric powered Kariba Dam due to depleted water levels.

Speaking during the presentation of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament Wednesday, Mnangagwa pinned hopes on several alternative options.

"National power supplies remain subdued, partly due to low generation at the Kariba Power Station. Improvements are expected from the pending commissioning of several projects by Independent Power Producers. Over and above the use of solar energy, the country's position on the use of alternative energy sources should be intentionally examined," he said.

Last week, the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) struck a major power generation deal which will see Hwange Thermal Power Station partnering with Jindal Africa in a development which is set to resolve the country's electricity deficit. The US$350 million joint venture between Indian firm Jindal Africa Investments and ZESA is expected to add approximately 400 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Zimbabwe's national grid by refurbishing Units 1 to 6.

Several IPPs have also been roped in to support current efforts by releasing excess generated power into the grid over and above the migration to renewable energy like solar and wind.