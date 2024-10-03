Tanzania: Government Records Progress in Combating Corruption, Economic Crimes

2 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

The government yesterday said the war against corruption and economic crimes is bearing fruits following recording successes in financial discipline and adhering to various regulations.

The Minister of State in the Office of the President (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance) Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman said the evaluation study conducted in 2022 helped to identify successes, gaps and offices/departments where corruption practices are still common.

He was responding to questions posed by backbenchers led by Ameir Abdalla Ameir, legislator for Mwanakwerekwe.

The representatives wanted to know if the ongoing anti-corruption and economic crimes were bearing fruits.

The Minister said: "Interventions including increased public awareness, increased financial discipline, laws/regulations enforcement, use of e-payment and disciplinary measures, have helped to record success in the war against corruption and economic crime."

However, the evaluation report indicates that corruption is still rampant in job seeking and asked members of the public to report any suspicious deal so that authorities can take action.

