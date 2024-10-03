Tanzania: Relief for Motorists As Fuel Prices Drop in Tanzania

2 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Retail prices for petrol and diesel in Tanzania have dropped for October 2024, following a decline in global market prices.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), in a statement published in The Daily on Wednesday, attributed the drop to the fact that petrol and diesel prices in the global market decreased by 7.42 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, in September.

According to the regulator, the retail price of petrol imported through Dar es Salaam Port fell by 4.1 percent, dropping from 3,140/- per litre in September to 3,011/- per litre in October.

Similarly, petrol imported via Tanga Port decreased from 3,146/- to 3,016/- per litre, while diesel cargo cleared at Dar es Salaam Port fell from 3,011/- to 2,846/- per litre. At Tanga Port, diesel prices dropped from 3,138/- to 2,859/- per litre.

At Mtwara Port, diesel prices went down from 3,021/- to 2,862/- per litre.

Other factors indicated by EWURA included the reduction in Free on Board (FOB) prices, with petrol, diesel, and kerosene FOB prices decreasing by 7.42 percent, 9.15 percent, and 8.23 percent, respectively, compared to August 2024.

Premiums for October showed varied trends, with an average increase of 2.63 percent for petrol and a decrease of 16.58 percent for diesel at Dar es Salaam Port.

Premiums for petrol and diesel increased by 11.56 percent and 9.56 percent at Tanga and Mtwara Ports respectively.

Additionally, EWURA noted that the applicable exchange rate for October 2024 decreased by 2.67 percent, further influencing the decline in fuel prices.

