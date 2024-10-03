South Africa: Germiston Informal Settlement Neglected Since Dawn of Democracy

"We have rats that are as big as cats here"

On Tuesday, residents of Good Hope informal settlement marched to the City of Ekurhuleni offices to protest over a lack of services and development after three decades of democratic rule.

The crowded settlement in Germiston has about 3,000 households and was established in 1995, when the municipality relocated about 700 families from Bedfordview.

Benedict Leapheane, who is in her mid-sixties, is in ill health. She shares a chemical toilet with 15 families, has to fetch water from a standpipe with a bucket, and without electrification, uses a paraffin stove. Stinking, stagnant water from a blocked drain pools around her house.

"We have rats that are as big as cats here," she says. "I hardly sleep at night from the sound of rats playing on my roof, as if it's Bafana Bafana playing football. The municipality should clean up our area and give us services. With time, I will save up to build my own house."

Residents say they were promised RDP houses.

In 2016, Good Hope became the first branch outside of KwaZulu-Natal of shack dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo.

"All we want is to have some dignity, and I think it's not too much to ask," says Relebogile Msweni, community chairperson.

He said promises of land for relocation, development and houses have been repeatedly made over the years. Some quantity surveying was even carried out. But nothing has come of any of these plans.

A memorandum delivered to the City on Tuesday complained of blocked communal drains and uncleaned chemical toilets, and asked why the area was not benefiting from the City's integrated development plan.

Bongani Makwanya, a community representative, was born when the settlement was established and he now has his own children. He said they are just two kilometres from the municipal offices and yet they have watched electrification and improvements in Daveyton and flats built in Tembisa, but nothing in Good Hope.

"Children in our community are growing up without even knowing what a TV is because we have no electricity. Yet our country has been free for 30 years," said Makwanya.

City of Ekurhuleni comment will be added when received.