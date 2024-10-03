Rwanda: Kagame, Latvian President Talk Economic, Political Cooperation

2 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Paul Kagame and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs have emphasised the importance of deeper economic and political cooperation between Rwanda and the European country.

Kagame is on an official visit to the north eastern Europe country from October 1 to 3, marking the first-ever visit by a Rwandan head of state to the Baltic States, as well as the first official visit by an African leader to Latvia.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday October 2, Kagame said his discussions with Rinkēvičs as well as between the two countries' delegations showed that Rwanda and Latvia share strong bonds of friendship.

"The purpose of this visit is to explore new opportunities for the mutual benefit of our people," Kagame said.

"There is already a growing interest in the field of sustainable agriculture. What also unites Rwanda and Latvia is a common understanding that we can no longer do business as usual.

"We need a multilateral system that is more fit-for-purpose, and which treats everyone equally. We also need to prioritize growth areas, such as information technology. Ultimately, the mindset we have is to work together, to find solutions to our unique set of challenges," he added.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kagame tours Museum of the Occupation of Latvia

On his part, Rinkēvičs said there is already good potential for economic cooperation between Rwanda and Latvia.

"We have created a good and efficient cooperation mechanism between our foreign ministries. We are consulting each other and soon we will have our honorary consulate in Rwanda, which might be an efficient vehicle for further deepening of the bilateral, economic and political dialogue and cooperation," he noted.

He pointed out that Kagame's visit to Latvia is not only aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation but regional cooperation as well.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.