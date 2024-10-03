South Africa: DA Opposes Minister Meth's Plan for 20 000 'Race Inspectors'

press release

"Our legal team is diligently preparing heads of argument for our ongoing court case, where we are seeking a declaration that the Employment Equity Act - and its race quotas - are unconstitutional and unlawful in their entirety" - Michael Bagraim MP

The Democratic Alliance (DA) vehemently opposes the recent announcement by Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, regarding the appointment of an additional 20 000 inspectors to enforce race-based compliance under the Employment Equity Act (EEA).

This misguided initiative not only misallocates vital resources but also perpetuates outdated apartheid-era classifications that have no place in a modern, democratic South Africa.

The DA firmly believes that this approach is not only a regression to a system of race-based categorisation but also a blatant misuse of government power, aimed at imposing arbitrary numerical targets. Such measures threaten to stifle economic growth and exacerbate the very issues of unemployment and cost of living crises that South Africa currently faces.

Our legal team is diligently preparing heads of argument for our ongoing court case, where we are seeking a declaration that the Employment Equity Act - and its race quotas - are unconstitutional and unlawful in their entirety. We are emboldened by our previous victories and will continue to fight until the ANC is forced to scrap the Race Quotas Act completely.

Furthermore, the South African Human Rights Commission has already pointed out that the definition of 'designated groups' in the EEA is inconsistent with constitutional and international law. Rather than achieving real transformation, this initiative threatens to deepen bureaucratic inefficiencies and economic stagnation.

The DA advocates for a non-racial, merit-based economy, as outlined in our manifesto. We urge the Minister to consider the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework for promoting socio-economic development, rather than clinging to outdated racial frameworks. In a recent parliamentary session, we directly asked Minister Meth if she has considered this approach; her answer was a disheartening "No." This reflects a troubling failure to envision a more effective and inclusive strategy for addressing South Africa's socio-economic challenges.

Our focus must remain on creating genuine opportunities that benefit all South Africans - particularly vulnerable groups - based on objective, needs-based criteria. We will continue to hold the government accountable for its misguided policies and will be submitting further parliamentary questions to clarify how the Minister intends to fund and implement this plan, particularly given our already-strained national budget.

The DA will not waver in our commitment to advancing a truly inclusive and equitable society, free from the shackles of racial classification.