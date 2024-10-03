Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Opens Climate Conference

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened the Second Climate Change and Development Conference in Harare this morning.

During the official opening, the Vice President also launched four key sector strategies, guidelines, frameworks and plans that will guide national efforts in combating the effects of climate change.

These are the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, the Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan, the Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy, the Nationally Determined Contribution Investment Framework, and the Green Resilient Recovery Strategy.

The conference is running under the theme 'Building Resilience, Securing the Future' which emphasises the need to foster partnerships among all stakeholders and creating sustainable development.

"This gathering signifies our collective commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience in Zimbabwe," said VP Chiwenga.

"Let us remember, that our work does not end here at this conference. The outcomes of our discussions today and tomorrow must translate into real action on the ground.

"Together, we will lay a strong foundation for effective climate resilience and sustainable development in Zimbabwe."

The conference is being attended by representatives from the Government, civil society, academia, development partners, and the private sector.