Uganda: Museveni Slams Intellectuals for Failure to Address Socio-Economic Issues

Speaking at the reopening of Makerere University's iconic Main Building, the Ivory Tower, Museveni urged academics to focus on innovation and practical solutions that drive national development, particularly in the fields of science and value addition.

President Museveni has criticized Uganda's intellectual community for not doing enough to address the country's pressing socio-economic challenges.

Museveni expressed frustration with Uganda's intellectuals, accusing them of being overly theoretical and disconnected from the realities facing the country.

"We have excellent academic institutions, but we need more than just knowledge. We need innovation that translates into real-world solutions to our problems," the President said.

He emphasized the importance of applying scientific knowledge, especially in agriculture and natural resource management, to transform Uganda's economy.

According to Museveni, focusing on value addition in key sectors such as agriculture is crucial to unlocking the country's economic potential.

"Growing crops alone is not enough--we must add value to what we produce to fully benefit from our natural resources," he stressed.

The President also advocated for including political economy in academic programs, arguing that a deeper understanding of the forces shaping societies would help intellectuals contribute more effectively to solving Africa's political and social problems.

"It's not enough to know science; we must understand how it fits into the bigger picture of society's evolution," he added.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe acknowledged the President's concerns and pledged to prioritize practical research and innovation in the institution's programs.

He also lauded the government for supporting the restoration of the Ivory Tower, describing it as a symbol of Makerere's enduring commitment to academic excellence.

The university also installed its new Chancellor, Dr Crispus Kiyonga, who vowed to align Makerere's research and educational programs with Uganda's national development goals.

The Makerere University Main Building, commonly known as the Ivory Tower, is a historic symbol of Uganda's oldest and most prestigious university.

Built in the 1930s and opened in 1941, the building was gutted by a massive fire on September 20, 2020, which destroyed much of its interior, including vital administrative offices, archives, and records.

The fire caused widespread shock, as the building held significant academic, historical, and cultural value for Uganda and the region.

In response, a national effort to restore the building began, supported by the Ugandan government and various stakeholders.

The restoration process aimed to preserve the original architectural design while incorporating modern infrastructure improvements.

After years of work, the Ivory Tower was officially reopened, marking a key milestone in Makerere University's resilience and commitment to academic excellence.

The reopening coincides with President Museveni's call for the university to focus on innovation and national development, emphasizing the need for science, value addition, and practical solutions to address Uganda's socio-economic challenges.