Uganda: FDC Katonga Members Court Hearing Flops, Further Remanded

Lead defense attorney Erias Lukwago expressed strong discontent over the delay, arguing that it infringes on the rights of the accused and prolongs their suffering.

The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has postponed the hearing for 36 members of the FDC Katonga faction accused of terrorism until October 17.

The delay follows the absence of both the trial magistrate, Andrew Katurubuki, and the state attorney.

At 10 a.m., the suspects were brought to court, but proceedings were quickly halted. Jonathan Tiyo, a grade one magistrate standing in for Katurubuki, announced the adjournment.

"Unfortunately, we cannot proceed in the absence of the state attorney," he stated.

"This adjournment infringes on the rights of the accused and further prolongs their suffering," Lukwago said. He raised urgent concerns about the health of some detainees, emphasizing their need for immediate medical attention.

"It is imperative that we address their health conditions before they worsen. These individuals should be examined and given medical attention, but that has not been done," Lukwago added.

Thuku Mburu, the programs officer for democracy and rule of law at the International Commission of Jurists in Kenya, condemned both the Kenyan and Ugandan governments for failing to follow legal protocols during the arrests.

"This is a clear violation of human rights," he asserted, calling for immediate action to rectify the situation.

The FDC Katonga faction is pushing for a swift resolution to the case and is prepared to escalate the matter to the High Court if necessary.

The group was arrested in Kisumu for allegedly engaging in unauthorized political activities before being transferred to Uganda, where they were charged with terrorism on July 29.