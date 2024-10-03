Uganda: U.S. Sanctions On Police Officers a Step Toward Justice for Torture Victims - Bobi Wine

In a statement, Kyagulanyi lauded the US government's decision, calling it a significant step toward achieving justice for victims of abuse in Uganda.

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, has welcomed the sanctions imposed by the United States on four senior Ugandan police officers accused of gross human rights violations, including torture.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi lauded the US government's decision, calling it a significant step toward achieving justice for victims of abuse in Uganda.

"We are delighted to receive news of fresh sanctions imposed by the United States of America on four senior police officers involved in acts of torture, cruel, degrading, and inhuman treatment," Kyagulanyi said.

The officers in question--Bob Kagarura, Elly Womanya, Alex Mwine, and Hamdan Twesigye--have been implicated in multiple human rights violations.

One notable case is the torture of NUP Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake, an incident confirmed by Uganda's High Court.

Kyagulanyi emphasized the importance of the US sanctions, describing them as a form of long-awaited justice.

"These sanctions are a reminder that the wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they do arrive eventually," he remarked.

He also criticized the Ugandan government for protecting and promoting the implicated officers despite clear evidence of their misconduct.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kyagulanyi believes the sanctions serve as a warning to security personnel who engage in such abuses.

"They are also a reminder to all overzealous senior, mid-level, and junior security officers that they will be held individually responsible for the crimes they commit against the people of Uganda," he added.

The US sanctions, which prevent the four officers and their immediate families from entering the United States, were imposed due to their involvement in "gross violations of human rights, namely torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment."

This move has been applauded by human rights advocates and opposition leaders, who have long condemned the culture of impunity within Uganda's security forces.

Kyagulanyi expressed his gratitude to the US government for its continued support of the Ugandan people's quest for justice.

"We are very thankful to the Government of the United States for continuously listening to the pleas of the people of Uganda about those who violate rights with impunity and remain untouchable by the captured institutions in Uganda," he said.

The sanctions were confirmed by US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller, who noted that the four officers were involved in serious human rights abuses, including torture and degrading treatment.

According to the US Department of State, the sanctions are part of a broader effort to promote accountability for human rights violations in Uganda.