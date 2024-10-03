Egyptian Embassy in Lebanon Offers Support to Citizens Seeking to Return Home

Egypt's Ambassador in Beirut Alaa Moussa urged all Egyptian citizens, whether visiting or residing in Lebanon, who want to return home to contact the embassy for any support or assistance needed amid the ongoing Israeli aggression in Lebanon.

The ambassador's remarks came during a phone call with Nile News channel on Wednesday2/10/2024, where he said that President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed a follow-up on Egyptian citizens' status in Lebanon to ensure they receive essential services.

This directive follows a phone call on Tuesday1/10/2024 from Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty to Moussa, instructing him to assess the conditions of the Egyptian community amid the escalating military tensions in Lebanon.

In a post on its Facebook page on Friday, the Egyptian embassy in Beirut called on its citizens who seek to return home to quickly register their information by sending a message that includes their full name, a copy of their passport or national ID card, and their contact details.

This can be done through the following channels: the embassy's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Egyptemblebanon/), the embassy email (embassy.beirut@mfa.gov.eg), or by calling the embassy at "01825566" (extension numbers 102 and 104) or the mobile number "76654634," which is available 24/7.

Moreover, Moussa reiterated on Wednesday2/10/2024 that the Egyptian embassy has not recorded any casualties among Egyptian citizens in Lebanon due to the Israeli aggression.

"Available indicators and information suggest that the Egyptian community is safe, with no deaths reported among its members so far," he reaffirmed.

Last Tuesday, Egypt's national carrier, EgyptAir, announced the suspension of its flights from Cairo to Beirut until the situation in Lebanon stabilizes amid intense Israeli airstrikes.

In a phone call on Saturday with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, El-Sisi directed the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and relief aid to Lebanon in solidarity with its people at this critical moment.Since last week, Israel has been heavily bombarding various cities of Lebanon, including the capital Beirut.

On early Tuesday, Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon, supported by air and artillery forces, marking the first such invasion since 2006.

The Lebanese Hezbollah reported on Wednesday2/10/2024 that it clashed with Israeli soldiers attempting to infiltrate into Lebanon and also targeted Israeli troops across the border.

Egypt has consistently condemned Israeli aggression in Lebanon, as a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

Cairo has also reiterated its rejection of any violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Al-Aharam on line