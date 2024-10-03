Somalia: National Consultative Council Meets to Tackle Security and Democratization

2 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today opened the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting in Mogadishu, a gathering aimed at addressing critical political and security challenges facing the nation.

The two-day conclave, which commenced on October 2, 2024, saw the participation of leaders from Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Galmudug, alongside the Mayor of Mogadishu, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and his deputy.

The discussions at the NCC are centered on intensifying efforts against Al-Shabaab, advancing Somalia's democratization process, and ensuring the implementation of previous NCC agreements. President Mohamud emphasized the importance of these meetings in his opening remarks, stating, "The meeting focuses on accelerating the fight against Khawarij al-Shabab, advancing the democratization process, and ensuring the implementation of prior agreements from the National Consultative Council."

Notably absent from the meeting was the President of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, due to ongoing political disagreements with the federal government. Despite this, the NCC serves as a crucial platform for dialogue, aiming to reinforce national unity and enhance governance across Somalia.

The meeting's outcomes are anticipated to have significant implications for Somalia's security landscape and its path towards a more democratic governance structure, amidst ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and stabilize the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.