Somalia: National Consultative Council Meets to Tackle Security and Democratization

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today opened the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting in Mogadishu, a gathering aimed at addressing critical political and security challenges facing the nation.

The two-day conclave, which commenced on October 2, 2024, saw the participation of leaders from Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Galmudug, alongside the Mayor of Mogadishu, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and his deputy.

The discussions at the NCC are centered on intensifying efforts against Al-Shabaab, advancing Somalia's democratization process, and ensuring the implementation of previous NCC agreements. President Mohamud emphasized the importance of these meetings in his opening remarks, stating, "The meeting focuses on accelerating the fight against Khawarij al-Shabab, advancing the democratization process, and ensuring the implementation of prior agreements from the National Consultative Council."

Notably absent from the meeting was the President of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, due to ongoing political disagreements with the federal government. Despite this, the NCC serves as a crucial platform for dialogue, aiming to reinforce national unity and enhance governance across Somalia.

The meeting's outcomes are anticipated to have significant implications for Somalia's security landscape and its path towards a more democratic governance structure, amidst ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and stabilize the region.