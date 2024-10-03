Rwanda: Kagame, Latvia President Unveil Memorial Plaque for Genocide Against the Tutsi

President Paul Kagame, who is currently on a three-day official visit to Latvia, joined Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs on Wednesday, October 2, to unveil a commemorative plaque honoring the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

It is the first memorial for the Genocide against the Tutsi erected in the Baltic States and in Eastern Europe. The ceremony took place at the National Library of Latvia, also known as the "Castle of Light" in the capital Riga.

This visit, taking place from October 1 to 3, is the first by a Rwandan head of state to the Baltic States, and first official visit by an African leader to Latvia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kagame expressed his appreciation for Latvia's solidarity with Rwanda in commemorating the Genocide, which claimed more than one million lives.

"I thank the Government and people of Latvia for standing in solidarity with Rwanda, and for honoring the innocent lives that were taken. We do not take this moment for granted," he said.

Kagame further reflected on Rwanda's reconstruction journey since the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Thirty years after the Genocide was stopped, Rwandans have regained our dignity and unity as a people," Kagame said.

"The tragedy we suffered has only made us more determined to do the hard work of becoming strong and prosperous. In that sense, I believe that Latvians and Rwandans can understand each other, at a deep level."

Earlier in the day, the two presidents held a joint press conference, where Kagame emphasised the importance of the visit and the growing ties between the two countries.

"The purpose of this visit is to explore new opportunities for the mutual benefit of our people," he said.

Kagame highlighted potential areas for cooperation, particularly in sustainable agriculture and information technology.

"There is already a growing interest in the field of sustainable agriculture. What also unites Rwanda and Latvia is a common understanding that we can no longer do business as usual," he said.

The Rwandan leader also stressed the need for global cooperation, adding, "We need a multilateral system that is more fit-for-purpose, and which treats everyone equally. We also need to prioritize growth areas, such as information technology. Ultimately, the mindset we have is to work together, to find solutions to our unique set of challenges."

President Rinkēvičs echoed Kagame's sentiments, emphasising the potential for economic and political collaboration.

"We have created a good and efficient cooperation mechanism between our foreign ministries. We are consulting each other, and soon we will have our honorary consulate in Rwanda, which might be an efficient vehicle for further deepening of the bilateral, economic, and political dialogue and cooperation," he said.