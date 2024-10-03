South Africa: Police Rescue Hijacked, Kidnapped Victim in Krugersdorp

An alleged kidnapped victim was rescued and three suspects were arrested in Krugersdorp on Tuesday.

According to police, two Sergeants were driving from Leratong Hospital when they noticed a suspicious looking vehicle.

"Upon trying to stop the vehicle, one of the occupants pointed a firearm at them and the members shot back, resulting in the suspects stopping their vehicle. When searched, the police found two suspects and one man with his hands tied to the back.

"It was later established that the victim was hijacked and kidnapped in the morning at Centurion," said the police.

Preliminary investigations then led the police to a third suspect in Naledi who was found in possession of the victim's hijacked bakkie.

The victim was rescued, and all three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.