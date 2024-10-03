South Africa: Police Rescue Hijacked, Kidnapped Victim in Krugersdorp

2 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

An alleged kidnapped victim was rescued and three suspects were arrested in Krugersdorp on Tuesday.

According to police, two Sergeants were driving from Leratong Hospital when they noticed a suspicious looking vehicle.

"Upon trying to stop the vehicle, one of the occupants pointed a firearm at them and the members shot back, resulting in the suspects stopping their vehicle. When searched, the police found two suspects and one man with his hands tied to the back.

"It was later established that the victim was hijacked and kidnapped in the morning at Centurion," said the police.

Preliminary investigations then led the police to a third suspect in Naledi who was found in possession of the victim's hijacked bakkie.

The victim was rescued, and all three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.