South Africa: Thabo Bester Public Protector Report Noted

2 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Correctional Services Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, has noted the Public Protector's report regarding the infamous escape of convict Thabo Bester in 2022.

The report found, among other things, that allegations that there was "undue delay by the functionaries of the Department of Correctional Services to act in compliance with the regulatory prescripts and procedural requirements on information received regarding the escape of Mr Bester from Mangaung Correctional Centre is substantiated".

The DCS said the officials involved have been "reassigned to alternative positions and issued final written warnings for their failure to promptly report the escape".

"While the Minister acknowledges that the officials were slow to report the escape, he firmly asserts that G4S bears significant responsibility for this incident. G4S was tasked with ensuring that such an escape did not occur.

"Minister Groenewald emphasises that such behaviour is unacceptable and assures the public that stricter consequence management will be implemented to prevent similar incidents during his tenure," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.