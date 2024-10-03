South Africa: Thabo Bester Public Protector Report Noted

Correctional Services Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, has noted the Public Protector's report regarding the infamous escape of convict Thabo Bester in 2022.

The report found, among other things, that allegations that there was "undue delay by the functionaries of the Department of Correctional Services to act in compliance with the regulatory prescripts and procedural requirements on information received regarding the escape of Mr Bester from Mangaung Correctional Centre is substantiated".

The DCS said the officials involved have been "reassigned to alternative positions and issued final written warnings for their failure to promptly report the escape".

"While the Minister acknowledges that the officials were slow to report the escape, he firmly asserts that G4S bears significant responsibility for this incident. G4S was tasked with ensuring that such an escape did not occur.

"Minister Groenewald emphasises that such behaviour is unacceptable and assures the public that stricter consequence management will be implemented to prevent similar incidents during his tenure," the department said.