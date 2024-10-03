South Africa: Gauteng Faces Looming Water Disaster - South African News Briefs - October 3, 2024

Experts Warn of Imminent Water Crisis in Gauteng



Gauteng’s water supply crisis is accelerating toward an all-encompassing failure, according to experts, reports IOL. Despite efforts from water authorities, the province is grappling with a severe imbalance between supply and demand. Experts caution that without immediate intervention, a "full-blown Day Zero" is inevitable. Dr. Mandla Dlamini, a freshwater ecosystems expert and senior lecturer at North-West University, said that several contributing factors including "Population growth, industrial expansion, and aging infrastructure are placing immense pressure on a system ill-equipped to meet current demands," Dlamini explained. He added that inconsistent rainfall, exacerbated by climate change, is further destabilizing the region’s water supply. The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), in its Platform for a Water Secure Gauteng (PWSG) report, raised similar alarms, pointing to issues such as underinvestment in infrastructure, excessive water losses, and the rise in theft and vandalism.

Public Sector Wage Talks Stalled Over 12% Demand

Public sector wage negotiations have hit an impasse after unions and the government failed to reach an agreement in the initial rounds of talks, reports EWN. Unions, representing over a million workers, are demanding a 12% pay hike, while the government has countered with an offer that is only a quarter of that. The negotiations, which began this week, are expected to last for at least two weeks, with mediators being brought in early to avoid a deadlock. In addition to the wage increase, the unions' 16-point list of demands includes an R2,500 housing allowance, a doubling of the danger allowance, bursaries for dependants of government employees, and the reinstatement of performance bonuses.

Gauteng Police Rescue Man From Hijackers

Police in Gauteng have successfully rescued a man who had been hijacked and kidnapped in Centurion, Pretoria, according to IOL. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that officers became suspicious of a vehicle while on patrol. "When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, one of the occupants brandished a firearm, prompting police to return fire, which led to the suspects halting their vehicle. Upon searching, two suspects were apprehended along with a man whose hands were bound," said Nevhuhulwi. Further investigation revealed that the victim had been hijacked and kidnapped in Centurion. Police later apprehended a third suspect in Naledi, who was found in possession of the victim's stolen bakkie. The three suspects have been arrested and will face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, hijacking, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

