Uganda: Operation Shujaa - Joint Forces Review Progress to Chart Way Forward

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have concluded their periodic review meeting for Operation Shujaa after two days of intense deliberations. The meeting, which focused on assessing the progress and future direction of their joint operations.

Speaking at the meeting, Commander of the UPDF Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, commended the joint efforts of the two armies, emphasising the critical importance of continued cooperation in rooting out the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist group.

"I would like to thank the Heads of State, His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, and His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, for their strategic insight in forming this joint force. Together, we have relieved the people of Uganda and the DRC from the atrocities of the ADF," said Lt. Gen. Muhanga.

He further stressed the need for enhanced collaboration, known as "Ushirikiano," between the UPDF and FARDC to ensure that the joint forces can completely eliminate the ADF threat.

The FARDC delegation, led by Maj. Gen. Nyembo Abdallah Bath, echoed these sentiments, expressing gratitude to the UPDF for their dedication and sacrifices during Operation Shujaa. "We shall continue to work together shoulder to shoulder to defeat the ADF," Maj. Gen. Abdallah affirmed.

Maj. Gen. Richard Otto, Commander of the UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa, also praised the strong partnership between the two forces. He noted several successful missions executed by the joint forces and highlighted the dedication of tactical commanders in overcoming difficult terrain to pursue enemy combatants.

The review meetings for Operation Shujaa serve as a vital platform for both UPDF and FARDC to discuss the challenges they face in the field and identify new opportunities to strengthen their operations.

Commanders from both armies meet regularly to analyse the outcomes of ongoing operations and refine their strategies.

The decisions made during these discussions are subsequently presented to the Chiefs of Defence Forces of both countries for approval, ensuring that the joint forces remain committed to operational success.

Operation Shujaa, launched as a coordinated military initiative between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, aims to neutralize the ADF, a terrorist group that has been responsible for numerous atrocities in the region.

Through continued cooperation, both countries are determined to bring peace and stability to the affected areas.

As the forces look forward, both Ugandan and Congolese commanders reiterated their commitment to work closely to achieve long-lasting peace and security in the region.