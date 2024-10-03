Africa: Lamia Boumehdi (Tp Mazembe) - 'Victory Is At the Heart of Our Team's Identity'

Lamia Boumehdi, head coach of TP Mazembe shares the secret behind the return of the club to the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Moroccan aims a first ever crown for Mazembe at the CAF Women's Champions League

She dreams of seeing more women heading national teams and big clubs.

After a disappointment in 2023 where they could not qualify, TP Mazembe make a return to the CAF Women's Champions League.

The DRC champions head to the continental showpiece under the tutelage of Moroccan coach, Lamia Boumedhi who sat down with CAFOnline to share the team's chances in this year's edition.

Cafonline.com: After missing the last edition, here you are again in the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League. What are your objectives?

Lamia Boumehdi: Indeed, last year, we failed to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League. Despite this failure, our leaders have shown us their confidence. This year we are a rejuvenated side with great determination. It has not been an easy task but hard work and determination have gotten us here.

How were your preparations different this time around that led to you qualifying?

Before our participation in the UNIFFAC tournament, we faced many men's teams, in order to be ready for what would await us during this playoff phase and improve our physicality. I think this really helped us quite a lot.

At what point, during the UNIFFAC tournament, did you tell yourself that this year, you will succeed in qualifying?

As soon as the first game began, I was convinced that we were going to triumph. The girls had worked tirelessly, they were extremely motivated, applied themselves and above all, they did not want to relive a failure by not qualifying for this competition.

What will be your ambitions for this edition of the CAF Women's Champions League?

We are the Mighty Mazembe. As soon as the name of our club is mentioned, the expectation is to win titles. Victory is at the centre of this team's identity. For the CAF Women's Champions League, our goal is to win the title. We have everything we need to succeed.

What is your view on the development of women's football in Africa?

Significant advances have been made. Some countries, such as Morocco, have made good progress in the development of women's football. You can see that Moroccan teams are often present during the World Cups, regardless of the category.

There are always active initiatives. Within the Democratic Republic of Congo, our club, has an academy, which has launched a project called "Sport and Studies" to welcome young footballers. We currently have an U-17 team that lives at the centre, and that forms the future of our team as well as that of the nation.

You are proof that African federations are increasingly trusting women to coach national teams. What inspires you?

Frankly, for me, my ultimate dream would be to see each women's team led by a woman. That's really what I want. I also hope that all leaders will place their trust in women, because so far there are unfortunately few national teams or big teams with coaches.

For you, this 2024 edition of the CAF Women's Champions League will be a first participation. What feelings does it awaken in you?

It is a real privilege to participate for the first time in this great tournament with such a big club. The managers have made every effort to guarantee our performance, and we have the same equipment as the men's team. This has really motivated us as it shows that there is equally support in the club.