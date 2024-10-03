Kenya's Inflation Eases in Sept Amid High Food Commodity Prices

Nairobi — Kenya's monthly inflation rate eased to 3.6 percent in September 2024 amid an increase in food and non-food commodity prices.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the country's inflation dropped from 4.4 percent in Augst to 3.6 percent last month.

"The year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 3.6 percent in September 2024. This means that the general price level was 3.6 percent higher in September 2024 than it was in September 2023," KNBS revealed.

The price increase was mainly driven by the hike in prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages contributing 5.1 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (2.6 percent), and transport (0.5 percent) between September 2023 and 2024.

Macdonald Obudho Director General KNBS noted that the food and non-alcoholic beverages index increased by 0.4 percent between August 2024 and September 2024.

He added that in the period, prices of food commodities, particularly oranges, Irish potatoes, fresh fish, and beef with bones, rose by 5.2, 2.3, 2.1, and 0.9 percent, respectively.

During the same period, prices of sugar, wheat flour-white, and fresh packaged cow milk decreased by 2.8, 2.1, and 0.6 percent, respectively, while the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels' Index decreased by 0.1 percent.

The decline in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels index was attributed to a decrease in prices of kerosene, 50 kWh of electricity, and 200 kWh of electricity by 2.1, 0.8, and 0.7 percent, respectively.

"The Transport Index increased by 0.1 per cent between August 2024 and September 2024 mainly due to increase in prices of city bus fare. During the same period, prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged," said Obudho Director General KNBS.