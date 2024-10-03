Malawi: CDH Bank Commits K2m to Kuhes Research Dissemination Conference

The CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has committed a total of K2 million in support of the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) upcoming third Research Dissemination Conference to be conducted from October 2-4 2024 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The conference which is to be hosted under the theme; 'Research and Innovation Driving Health Towards Malawi-2063' will see researchers presenting their findings from their research on issues to do with infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, mental health issues just to mention a few.

In his remarks, CDHIB Chief Risk and Compliant , Richard Malipa disclosed that the bank so it important to support KUHeS considering the power of research which he said it plays a big role in contributing to the development of a country which is always achieved with a nation which has a robust health and educated citizens.

"As a Bank and looking at the Malawi 2063 agenda we believe that with good research and the role which KUHeS plays we should be able to realize the 2063 goals for the nation," said Malipa.

Chairperson of the Research Dissemination Conference and Director of the Student Affairs, Benjamin Kumwenda was very thankful to CDHIB the kind gesture saying the support also symbolizes the good partnership which is there between CDHIB and KUHeS.

"This is the huge support because this work of health requires people that you can work with in order to achieve, so this money will really help us to cover where we had budget deficit and have a successful conference as you know that this is the platform where ideas are generated as people are sharing hence allowing people to keep on advancing knowledge as university," said Kumwenda.