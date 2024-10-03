Kenya: Britam Unveils Dollar-Denominated Investment Fund

Nairobi — Britam Asset Managers has introduced the USD Fixed Income Fund, which offers investors a secure and competitive investment option in a mix of local and offshore fixed income securities.

The investment portfolio includes a variety of interest-bearing securities such as bank deposits, Treasury bills, fixed income funds, structured notes, sovereign bonds, and other money market or cash funds.

Barack Obatsa Britam Asset Managers Chief Executive Officer (CEO) revealed that with a minimum investment threshold set at $1,000 and additional top-ups from $500, the fund caters to both individual investors and businesses looking to protect and grow their wealth in a US dollar-denominated portfolio.

"The USD Fixed Income Fund represents stability in uncertain times. The fund offers a timely opportunity for investors to safeguard their investments in a liquid fund that has hard currency returns," stated Obatsa.

He assured that the fund aims to deliver competitive annual returns, offering an attractive option for those seeking investment diversification in an increasingly unpredictable market.

"The fund's objective is to maximize total returns for investors through a reasonable level of current income and capital stability while keeping portfolio volatility to a minimum. To achieve this, the fund will primarily invest in a diversified portfolio of debt and bond securities," said Barack Obatsa, Britam Asset Managers CEO.

He added that the USD Fixed Income Fund meets the growing demand for dollar-denominated investments, providing stability, high yield, and liquidity for both local and international investors.

It also caters to those seeking a diversified investment that offers high income yield, capital stability, and immediate liquidity.

Additionally, the fund is an attractive option for investors with USD-denominated future expenses, investors with USD income, and investors who are cognisant of currency devaluation risks and are looking to preserve and potentially enhance the value of their investments.

"This fund addresses the increasing demand for dollar-denominated investment options and offers a secure and high-yielding opportunity for both local and international investors. Its arrival reaffirms Britam's dedication to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," he added.

The fund arrives amid currency volatility, presenting a timely dollar-denominated investment to hedge against exchange rate risks while delivering stable returns.