Ethiopia: Irreechaa, a Season of Peace & Thanksgiving

In many countries of Africa and the rest of the world, traditional thanksgiving ceremonies are organized with different cultural contexts and paraphernalia. Particularly, Africans conduct a colorful passionate and heartfelt spiritualism and thanksgiving celebration. Irreechaa is one of these spectacular events.

Irreechaa, a prominent celebration in Ethiopia, particularly among the Oromo people, holds profound social values that resonate deeply within the community. This festival, marking the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest, symbolizes gratitude, renewal, and communal harmony.

The celebration is marked every year at the bank of a river in the case of Irreecha Melka and on a hill top in the case of Irreechaa Tulu. It is an apolitical cultural celebration that is marked among the Oromo of Ethiopia. Guests from countries in the horn join their Ethiopian brothers and sisters to mark the annual festival of Irreechaa.

Tourists, anthropologists and sociologists who attended the Meskel festival have another opportunity to observe the cultural show at Irreechaa in Ethiopia.

While Irreechaa Melka is celebrated right at the end of the regular rainy season, Irreechaa Tulu is marked in the Ethiopian spring or Birra. Irreechaa is based on the traditional thanksgiving event to the Waka or Wakayo (God), who is believed to create the heavens and the earth. The Oromos thank the Waka for good harvest, promotion of family human and soil fertility and livestock health and primarily for peace in their communities.

To date, Irreechaa continued to be celebrated annually in Addis Ababa and around Bishoftu town in Oromia Region about 45 kms, from Addis Ababa. Men, women and even children are attired in their traditional white cultural dresses which depicts that Irreechaa is a celebration of peace. Led by the Aba Gedas and the Aba Melakas Oromos carry bunches of fresh green grass and majestically march to the riverside or lake accompanied with traditional songs, dances and ululations which clearly depicts thanksgiving to the Creator.

Irreechaa is a platform of peace, love and unity where prayers and thanks are offered to Waka (God). It is a source of hope not only for the Oromo people but also for all peace loving people in Ethiopia and overseas. The Oromo celebrate Irreecha not only to thank Waaqa (God) but also to welcome the new season of plentiful harvests after the dark and rainy season. In thanksgiving-Irreechaa, the Qaalluus (spiritual leaders) and the Abbaa Malkaas (lineal chiefs of the areas) are at the top hierarchies. The Qaalluus give religious instructions and directives of the where-about and the time of the implementation of the rituals.

Furthermore, in the Irreechaa ritual ceremony, the Abbaa Malkaas and Abbaa Gadaas have vital roles. They lead the participating communities who follow them carrying bunch of green straw and daisies in their hands praising, blessing and praying to Waaqa in their songs. They order the participants what to say in the praise and prayer. During the Irreechaa ceremony, Women sing 'Maariyoo... Maareyoo... meaning your mercy on us and are decorated with Caaccuu (beads of different colors), traditional costumes and Siiqqee (stick traditionally handled by Oromo women). The men also hold a traditional stick called haroresa as they chant the Irreechaa song with women.

After soaking the fresh lavish grass and the flower into the lake water and splashing the participants, the Abbaa Malkaa, Abbaa Gaddaas and Qaallus bless the participants and make speeches on rules and regulations newly declared at the Gada handing over ceremony or assist to recall the preexisting laws. At the end of the Irreechaa Malkaa celebration, all participants sing together "Irreechoo yaa Irreechaa Malkaa Roobaa fi Nagaa......" to mean Thanksgiving at the river for rain and peace. All of the participants go back to their villages singing this. Moreover, the Oromo People celebrate this event to mark the end of rainy season, known as Ganna, which was established by Oromo forefathers, in the time of Gadaa Melbaa in Oromia.

This year Irreechaa is celebrated with full optimism on bumper harvest during Meher, the Ethiopian spring season. Anthropologists, sociologists and historians from around the world are expected to attend the Irreechaa for research and amusement. The contributor of this article feels that the celebrations of Irreechaa must be properly recorded to pass the event to the present and coming generations as an important Ethiopian cultural heritage.

In summary, the social values of Irreechaa encapsulate unity, cultural pride, and respect for nature, social responsibility, joy, and spiritual renewal. As a vibrant celebration, Irreechaa not only honors agricultural cycles but also strengthens the collective identity and resilience of the people, making it a cornerstone of their social values.

It is to be noted that an exhibition and trade fair based on the cultural outfits of the Oromo has been staged at the Exhibition center accompanied with traditional music and other forms of entertainment. The author hopes that regulations issued by Aba Gedas and government officials will be respected in line with the objectives of the celebration. Irreechaa adds up to the tourist industry of the country and needs to be documented in such a way that it could be transferred to the upcoming generation.