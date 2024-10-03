Zimbabwe: Journalists Equipped With SDGs, Agenda 2063 Reporting Skills

3 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

JOURNALISTS from across the country are undergoing a training in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063 reporting in Masvingo to equip them with knowledge, skills and resources to communicate effectively and report on SDGs.

The workshop seeks to enhance public awareness, foster informed discourse and drive collective action towards global objectives.

SDGs also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Speaking at the workshop, Ms Sylocious Chaturuka, deputy director SDGs and Agenda 2063 Unit in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare said they want journalists to advocate for sustainable development.

"Our goal is to enhance knowledge among diverse audiences through engaging media content," she said.

"We also want to encourage media outlets to feature SDGs-related stories, successes and challenges and equip professionals with tools to cover SDG issues effectively. "We also want to partner with media organisations, civic society and Government for coordinated SDG communications.

"Agenda 2063 is a continental Agenda meant to create the Africa we want. It was adopted in 2013 and it is a 50-year strategic framework aimed at achieving inclusive and sustainable development across the African continent."

The SDGs are running till 2030 in Zimbabwe and the Agenda 2063 is for Africa as a continent.

