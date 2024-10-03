Somalia: President Mohamud Opens National Consultative Council Meeting

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud officially inaugurated the National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting on Wednesday in Mogadishu, aiming to address pressing political and security issues impacting the country.

The two-day event has drawn the attendance of leaders from four key regional states--Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Galmudug--alongside Mogadishu's mayor, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and his deputy.

This high-level gathering comes at a critical juncture for Somalia, as the government continues its battle against the militant group Al-Shabaab and seeks to stabilize the country through political reforms. According to the federal government, the primary focus of the meeting will revolve around national security concerns, particularly accelerating efforts to eradicate Al-Shabaab, advancing the democratization process, and ensuring the implementation of previous NCC agreements.

During the opening session, President Mohamud underscored the urgency of intensifying the military campaign against Al-Shabaab, locally referred to as "Khawarij" (a derogatory term for extremists). The militant group has been a significant threat to Somalia's stability for over a decade, controlling parts of central and southern Somalia while staging frequent attacks in Mogadishu and other key cities.

The federal government has vowed to defeat the group militarily, with substantial international backing, including support from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and bilateral partners like Turkey and the United States.

"The meeting focuses on accelerating the fight against Khawarij Al-Shabaab, advancing the democratization process, and ensuring the implementation of prior agreements from the National Consultative Council," the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

This aligns with President Mohamud's broader agenda since assuming office in 2022, which prioritizes bolstering the capacity of the Somali National Army (SNA) and enhancing security cooperation between federal and state authorities to expel Al-Shabaab from its remaining strongholds.

The President's administration has set ambitious goals to reform the electoral system and introduce direct elections, as opposed to the indirect clan-based system that has dominated Somali politics for years. By doing so, the government hopes to lay a foundation for lasting peace and functional governance.

Ministerial and diplomatic representatives at the NCC are expected to discuss mechanisms to ensure the completion of these political reforms, including the preparation for national elections, which remain a crucial component of the nation-building agenda.

"There will also be discussions on state-building, federal-state cooperation, and ensuring peace and development in the country," the statement from the Presidential Palace added.

Puntland, a semi-autonomous region, has increasingly distanced itself from the central government, citing issues over resource-sharing, political representation, and federalism.

Previous agreements brokered through the NCC have laid the groundwork for military operations against Al-Shabaab, implementing electoral frameworks, and broader state-building efforts.

However, implementation has often lagged due to political friction and limited resources. The current NCC meeting seeks to build upon prior accords, ensuring that past commitments are fulfilled while tackling new and evolving challenges.

The Somali people, as well as international partners, will be closely watching the developments of this crucial two-day meeting, hoping for tangible progress in the country's efforts to secure peace, promote development, and foster national reconciliation.